Kathmandu, Dec 19: To ensure the upcoming House of Representatives election 2082 is held in a free, fair, fearless, and credible environment, Nepal Police have prepared an Integrated Security Plan 2082 and begun tightening security arrangements.

Keeping the election in focus, Nepal Police have further strengthened the deployment and management of personnel. Central Police Spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General Avinarayan Kafle said police are committed to conducting the election by making maximum use of available resources, while fully incorporating decisions received from the Election Commission.

He said election focused patrols have been expanded and made more effective. So far, police have conducted 1,136 long range patrols and 389,960 short range patrols, deploying a total of 1,346,328 personnel.

Police have intensified patrols to prevent possible vandalism, arson, and similar activities related to the election.

“To conduct the election in a fearless environment, police are strengthening regular patrols along with intelligence gathering, threat assessment, analysis, and information sharing,” Kafle said. He added that regular monitoring and effective deployment are in place to control infiltration and criminal activities along border areas.

Security strategies have been adopted to ensure the safety of candidates, voters, political leaders, important persons, election observers, journalists, election campaigns, and victory rallies.

Police are also active in providing special security to important and sensitive installations, monitoring and acting against election disrupting groups, controlling illegal and forced donations and threats, and curbing disorderly, criminal, and gang related activities.

To neutralize possible risks from weapons looted or lost during past movements, Nepal Police have formed and mobilized special teams to identify and recover such arms.

Police are also actively engaged in recovering looted or missing weapons and arresting absconding prisoners and detainees.

The Integrated Security Plan 2082 for the House of Representatives election has already been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. To support election security preparations, a Central Election Cell has been formed under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General Uma Prasad Chaturvedi, chief of the Operations Department at Nepal Police Headquarters. RSS