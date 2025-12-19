Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 19: The government has extended the tenure of the Investigation Commission led by Gauri Bahadur Karki on the Gen-Z Movement by one month. The Council of Ministers approved the extension on Thursday, noting that the commission could not complete key tasks, including recording statements and preparing its report, within the original timeframe.

Delays were caused by the post-protest period coinciding with major festivals like Dashain and Tihar, late submission of police data, and disruptions from the monsoon season. The commission, whose mandate was set to expire on December 24, had formally requested the extension during a meeting with Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

In another move, the Cabinet recommended to the President the issuance of an ordinance amending the House of Representatives Member Election Act, 2074.

The proposed House of Representatives Member Election (First Amendment) Ordinance, 2082, would realign constituency representation based on population percentages from the 2078 National Census. It seeks to ensure proportional representation for Dalits, Indigenous Nationalities, Khas Arya, Madhesi, Tharu, and Muslim communities.

The Cabinet also approved the use of a vacant block of the Central Prison in Bidur Municipality, Nuwakot, as a juvenile correctional facility.

The decision, proposed by the Ministry of Women, Children, and Senior Citizens, aims to accommodate adolescents above 18 who are serving the remainder of their reform programs in various juvenile correction homes. Only one block of the prison will be used for this purpose.

These decisions reflect the government’s effort to ensure the Gen-Z probe is completed thoroughly, update electoral representation based on census data, and make efficient use of existing infrastructure for juvenile rehabilitation, addressing both legal and administrative priorities.