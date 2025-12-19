Spread the love

Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rajendra Singh Bhandari

Kathmandu, Dec 19: Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Rajendra Singh Bhandari has said the government will form a special task force to regulate the foreign employment sector.

Speaking at a program organized in Kathmandu on Thursday to mark the 25th International Migrants Day, Minister Bhandari said the sector has been drawing many complaints and needs to be brought into order through focused action.

He said the task force, operating under the ministry, will include the Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police, the Crime Investigation Department, and other concerned agencies.

The minister stressed that business operators themselves must take the lead in ending irregularities in foreign employment. He warned that failure to improve governance, even after the Gen Z movement, could lead to another major upheaval and urged all stakeholders to remain alert.

Bhandari said foreign employment has made a strong contribution to the national economy and added that reforming the sector is not optional but necessary.

International Migrants Day is observed worldwide in remembrance of December 18, 1990, when the United Nations adopted the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

According to the World Migration Report published by the International Organization for Migration, an estimated 281 million people worldwide are migrants. In Nepal, remittances account for more than one quarter of the country’s gross domestic product.

People’s News Monitoring Service