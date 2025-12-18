Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 18: In the ongoing vote count of the CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli has widened his lead in the race for party chair.

The Election Commission has made the preliminary vote results public. According to the Commission, so far chair candidate KP Sharma Oli has received 333 votes, while senior vice-chair candidate Ishwar Pokhrel has secured 110 votes.

Similarly, for the post of general secretary, candidate Shankar Pokhrel has received 249 votes, while Surendra Pandey has obtained 149 votes.

People’s News Monitoring Service.