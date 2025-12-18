Spread the love

The economy is the true measure of a nation’s strength. Only an economically stable country can safeguard its sovereignty and independence. History shows that foreign powers—particularly India and Western nations—have often pursued strategies that keep weaker countries economically dependent, making it easier to influence political leaders, intellectuals, and the media, while exploiting natural resources. Ignoring this reality weakens any genuine effort at nation-building.

Many resource-rich countries remain poor and divided due to prolonged communal conflicts and externally influenced political engineering. Nepal now faces a similar risk. The 2015 Constitution, which introduced federalism, secularism, and republicanism, has diluted state authority and weakened national cohesion. Continued denial of these consequences could push the country toward deeper instability and even threaten its sovereign existence.

The federal structure—with seven provinces and 753 local governments—has placed a heavy and unsustainable burden on the national treasury. Over the past eight years, Nepal has spent more than Rs 18 trillion merely to operate the federal system. These resources, had they been invested in productive development sectors, could have generated long-term economic growth and employment.

Instead, the state is now forced to borrow every month, even to service interest and principal on earlier loans. This cycle of debt reflects rising recurrent expenditure and declining productive investment. Without urgent reforms, Nepal risks sliding into a full-scale economic crisis.

A timely course correction is therefore unavoidable. Reducing unproductive spending, increasing capital investment, and strengthening national unity must become immediate priorities. This also requires a serious national debate on the existing constitutional framework and governance model. Only through decisive reform and collective resolve can Nepal protect its sovereignty and secure a stable and prosperous future.