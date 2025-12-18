Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 18: From the 11th General Convention of the UML, a 301-member Central Committee has been elected.

KP Sharma Oli has been elected as chairperson for a third term. He secured 1,663 votes, while his rival Ishwar Pokhrel received 564 votes.

Similarly, Gokarna Bista, Prithvi Subba Gurung, Raghuji Pant, Ram Bahadur Thapa “Badal,” and Bishnu Prasad Paudel have been elected as vice chairpersons.

Shankar Pokhrel has been re-elected as general secretary. He received 1,228 votes, while his competitor Surendra Pandey secured 999 votes.

Likewise, Yogesh Bhattarai, Raghuvir Mahaseth, and Lekhraj Bhatt have been elected as deputy general secretaries. Khagaraj Adhikari, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, Padma Aryal, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, Mahesh Basnet, Rajan Bhattarai, Sherdhan Rai, and Hikmat Kumar Karki have been elected as secretaries.

In addition, the UML General Convention has also elected office-bearers and members of the Central Discipline Commission and the Central Accounts Commission.

People’s News Monitoring Service.