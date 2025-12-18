Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 18: Sudan Gurung, an activist of the Gen-Z Movement and leader of the Hami Nepal, has welcomed the release of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane.

Reacting via social media after the Butwal High Court on Thursday ordered Lamichhane’s release on bail, Gurung said the time had now come for a final unity. He wrote on social media, “Congratulations to the RSP. I am eager to unite the supreme power of the people. The time for final unity has now arrived.”

Gurung indicated that, with Lamichhane’s release, the people’s power should be brought together afresh.

Lamichhane, who had been in custody in connection with a cooperative fraud case, was ordered to be released on bail by the Butwal High Court on Thursday. A joint bench of Justices Basudev Acharya and Tejnarayan Paudel, after hearing the case, ordered his release from custody.

According to court information officer Rambhadur Kunwar, the court has demanded bail of Rs 26.8 million from Lamichhane. Lamichhane had filed a petition seeking to fight the case while remaining out of custody by depositing the amount equivalent to the claimed loss as bail. After hearing the petition, the court issued an order to release him upon payment of the stipulated bail amount.

People’s News Monitoring Service.