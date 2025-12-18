Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 18: KP Sharma Oli appears set to secure a hat-trick as chair of the UML. As vote counting continues in the election held to select the new leadership, he has been steadily widening his lead.

With 1,139 votes counted, Oli is heading toward victory with 843 votes, while the other chair candidate, Ishwar Pokhrel, has received 296 votes.

Shankar Pokhrel continues to maintain his lead in the race for general secretary as well. He has secured 613 votes, while Surendra Pandey has obtained 528 votes.

