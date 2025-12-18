Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 18: Finance Minister Rameshwar Prasad Khanal has said that the country’s economy has been gaining momentum over the past three months.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the “Gorkhapatra Discourse,” organized today by the Gorkhapatra Corporation in coordination with the Gorkhapatra Academy with the objective of holding dialogue with the private sector for sustainable economic development, Minister Khanal stated that data from the past three months confirm that Nepal’s economy has become more dynamic.

Referring to the movement led by Generation Z youth, he said that Nepal’s economy has been undergoing a recovery over the last three months, adding that revenue collection has increased by around 10 percent during this period.

“Over the past three months, revenue has grown by nearly 10 percent. Productivity and production are increasing, and Chinese investors have been praising the interim government for making improvements even in a short period and for creating an investment-friendly environment,” Minister Khanal said.

Minister Khanal also noted that the government is working in a planned manner to address the problems seen in the economy, manage liquidity, and create a favorable investment climate.

Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Prof. Dr. Bishwanath Paudel said that the work being done by Gorkhapatra helps expand the scope of knowledge, adding that old newspapers can be effective resources for economists in study and research.

He stressed the need to prioritize sustainable infrastructure development for long-term growth and emphasized that Nepal Rastra Bank is ready to support the government in creating an environment where it can undertake large-scale spending.

Governor Dr. Paudel encouraged private entrepreneurs to work with high morale and expressed confidence that an impartial upcoming election would ensure stability.

Gorkhapatra Corporation Managing Director Lal Bahadur Airi said that the discourse was organized to help bridge gaps in Nepal’s economy through debate alongside news, overcome challenges, and spread optimism.

According to him, the institution organized the program titled “Gorkhapatra Discourse on Recovery and Resilience” for the first time with the aim of creating a common platform for representatives of the private sector, experts, policymakers, and concerned agencies to identify challenges and opportunities through high-level national debate on Nepal’s economic recovery, investment climate, and future development strategies.

This first-ever discourse will feature three thematic discussion sessions: “Smart Infrastructure: Development and Management,” “What Kind of Morale?” and “Capital Mobilization and Policy Facilitation.” (RSS)