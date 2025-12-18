Spread the love

Kathmandu, 18 December: Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu observed Bangladesh’s Victory Day on Tuesday, December 16 in the Embassy premises. The Embassy hosted a very colorful and festive program celebrating Victory Day 2025 with due solemnity and fervor. Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, the Secretary General of SAARC Secretariat, Bangladeshi officials working at the SAARC Secretariat, expatriate nationals working in various regional organizations in Nepal; officials from Biman Bangladesh Airlines Nepal Office; members from the Bangladesh community in Nepal; distinguished personalities and business persons from Nepal were present in the event. In addition, players and officials of a Bangladeshi women’s football club (Nasrin Sports Academy) currently visiting Kathmandu also joined the event to celebrate the occasion.

The day’s program began with the hoisting of the national flag and playing of the national anthem of Bangladesh. A one-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the nine-month long Liberation War. A special prayer was offered seeking salvation and eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs of 1971 war as well martyrs of the July–August Mass-uprising 2024. Messages on the significance of the Day from the President, Chief Adviser and Adviser for Foreign Affairs were read out. A key attraction of the Victory Day celebration was the segment of the cultural program, in which students from a local art school in Kathmandu performed dances in tune with Bangla and Nepali music and also rendered Bangla and Nepali songs. In addition, the performance by Ms. Saraswati Khatri, a vocalist of Nepal’s Sur Sudha Music Group, added a special dimension to the program through her presentation of few Bangla and Nepali songs.

During the discussion, the SAARC Secretary General, Ambassador Md. Golam Sarwar, focused on the significance of the victory day while calling upon the audience to uphold the spirit of the Great Liberation War. He further highlighted the urgency for working collectively towards realizing the opportunity created through the July–August mass uprising to build a discrimination-free and inclusive Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Ambassador paid profound homage and tribute to the valiant martyrs, the wounded freedom fighters in the liberation war of 1971 whose sacrifices made our independence possible. He also paid deep respect and tribute to the martyrs of July Mass Uprising. Recalling the long-drawn struggle and fight of our freedom fighters against oppression, injustice, discrimination and unfairness in 1971, he stated that the July Mass-Uprising added a new dimension towards achieving the unfulfilled dream of our liberation war by providing the opportunity to build a fair, just corruption-free and inclusive Bangladesh 2.0, a dream envisioned by the valiant freedom-fighters of the Liberation War.

Drawing an analogy on the unique spirit of the Liberation War and July Mass-uprising 2024, he underlined that as the valiant freedom fighters laid down their invaluable lives for the cause of freedom leading to the emergence of Bangladesh, a new state free from political, social and economic discrimination, the youths of the new generation in 2024 made supreme sacrifices to rebuild the country based on the values of democracy, equity, fairness and justice. He also called upon all expatriate Bangladeshis to work from their respective positions towards building a new Bangladesh 2.0 in the spirit of the Liberation War and the Mass-uprising 2024.

People’s News Monitoring Service.