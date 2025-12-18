Spread the love

Government pricing and supply policies have provoked widespread consumer dissatisfaction, yet appear to have had little impact on official policy decisions.

Consumers contend that the import of eight thousand goats for Dasain from neighboring China’s Khasa, supplemented by an additional four thousand from the Terai, is already insufficient. They note that these figures merely match last year’s supply and fail to take into account the increased demand this festive season. Mansuli rice, previously sold at Rs. 10 per kg at the Thapathali office of the Food Corporation, is no longer available at that outlet. Consumers are instead being directed to alternative distribution centers where the price has risen to Rs. 15 per kg.

Public resentment has further intensified as consumers are referred to local distribution points, often requiring long waits in queues. Despite this discontent, the Congress continues to organize food distribution at the local level through a coupon system operated via select party-affiliated shops.

People’s Review, 3 October 1999.