By Our Reporter

This time, it was not as comfortable for UML Chair K.P. Sharma Oli to secure his position for the third tenure as it had been during the party’s 10th National Convention. Senior Vice Chair Ishwor Pokhrel challenged Oli by leading a rival panel, making the contest significantly more competitive.

The party had scheduled voting for Tuesday, December 16. However, citing errors in the electronic voting machines, the process was postponed until Wednesday, December 17. Voting began on Wednesday morning, but the opposing camp alleged that the process was halted on Tuesday after Oli appeared to face unexpectedly unfavorable results.

Pokhrel’s challenge gained further strength from the backing of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari, making Oli’s path to victory more difficult and the contest far more challenging than anticipated.