Kathmandu, Dec 17: Voting to elect new leadership under the 11th General Convention of the CPN UML is taking place today.

As per the election schedule, voting was supposed to be held on Tuesday, but it was postponed by one day. On Tuesday evening at 7 pm, voting was deferred even as delegates had already lined up at Bhrikutimandap.

Preparations are in place to begin voting today at 8 am. Voting will take place at Bhrikutimandap, though officials say the hall will be changed.

The UML is using electronic voting. Technical work to install the machines was completed on Tuesday.

A total of 80 machines have been set up for voting. All 2,263 delegates will take part in the election using electronic machines prepared by Ramlaxman Innovation Pvt Ltd.

KP Sharma Oli and Ishwar Pokhrel are contesting for the new leadership with full panels.

Some central committee members and officials and members of party commissions have been elected unopposed.

People’s News Monitoring Service