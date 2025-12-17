Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 17: The Supreme Court has issued a show cause order in a writ filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives by Nepali Congress leaders, including former chief whip Shyam Kumar Ghimire.

The writ, filed on December 8 ( Mangsir 23), was listed on Wednesday as item number eight before the Constitutional Bench. Ghimire confirmed that the court has issued a show cause order on the petition. Another petitioner, Khamba Bahadur Khati, said the hearing has been scheduled for Poush 16. He added that other related writ petitions will also be heard together.

The writ names the Office of the President, Prime Minister Sushila Karki, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, the Election Commission, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as respondents.

The Congress petition states that the House was dissolved in violation of the Constitution after appointing a person barred by the Constitution as prime minister, and based on the recommendation of an unconstitutional office holder. It seeks the immediate restoration of the House.

The writ also demands that the appointment of Prime Minister Sushila Karki be annulled and that, as the largest party, the leader of the Nepali Congress parliamentary party be appointed prime minister.

