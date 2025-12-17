Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 17: The Election Commission has introduced a new provision on the use of flags in the proposed code of conduct for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5 (Falgun 21).

According to the Commission, political parties will be allowed to use only 10 flags during public meetings, rallies, corner meetings, and door-to-door campaigns they organize. The proposal aims to prevent misuse through excessive use of party flags.

The Commission has stated that, apart from placing a party flag sized three by four feet and an election symbol of the same size on a candidate’s or party’s office signboard or cloth banner, parties will not be allowed to use digital boards, flex boards, glow signboards, audio materials, or audio-visual displays for campaign purposes.

The proposed code of conduct allows the use of up to 10 flags and election symbols, and only one banner or flex carrying the name and symbol of a political party or candidate.

During door to door campaigning, candidates, proposers, supporters, and others will not be allowed to form a procession of more than 25 people. Campaigning with bands, musical instruments, or tableaux will not be permitted.

Political parties and candidates will not be allowed to carry out any form of campaigning through online platforms, webpages, television, scrolling displays, shopping mall screens, call centers, bank ATMs, counters carrying messages, street drama, or similar means.

Still, political parties or candidates will be allowed to place such campaign materials on at most one private and official webpage.

Public display of arches made from party flags or party or candidate election symbols will not be allowed. The proposed code also bars wall writing of any kind and the use of vehicles such as four wheelers, motorcycles, bicycles, bullock carts, rickshaws, tongas, handcarts, or any other means to organize rallies or conduct campaigning.

The Election Commission said the proposed code of conduct aims to keep the election clean, peaceful, and dignified.



People’s News Monitoring Service