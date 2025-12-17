Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 17: The All Nepal National Free Students’ Union (Revolutionary) has demanded legal action against Rajesh Bajracharya, personal secretary to CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli, over the alleged irregular lease of Nepal Trust’s valuable public land to a Yeti Group-linked company.

In a statement, Chair Vijay Prakash Sharma Sapkota said Bajracharya reportedly received a house and land as a “bribe” for facilitating the lease process at Durbar Marg, calling it a serious criminal act. The union expressed deep concern over reports exposing these facts.

The statement noted that leasing public property for private gain violates the Nepal Trust Act, public property protection laws, and the Corruption Prevention Act, 2059, describing it as organized economic crime through misuse of state power. Despite evidence of the “bribe” in the form of a house in Rose Village, Bhaktapur, no legal action has been taken, indicating state protection of wrongdoing.

The union also highlighted irregular leases of Nepal Trust lands, including Gokarna Resort, Tahachal, and Chitwan, and extensions of lease periods beyond legal limits as extreme misuse of authority, waste of power, and planned policy-level corruption. Allegations suggest direct protection and political interference by former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

ANNFSU (Revolutionary) has called for Bajracharya’s immediate arrest, impartial investigation, and accountability for all political protectors, decision-makers, and beneficiaries involved. The union warned that any attempt to cover up, weaken the investigation, or absolve the guilty will compel it to launch nationwide protests and legal action.

People’s News Monitoring Service