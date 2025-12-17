Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 17: In the first four months of the current fiscal year 2082 83, Nepalis traveling abroad took Rs 75.74 billion out of the country.

According to details released by Nepal Rastra Bank, the amount left Nepal between Shrawan and the end of Kartik 2082.

The central bank said the outflow between Shrawan and Kartik this fiscal year rose by 11.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year 2081 82.

In the first four months of the last fiscal year, Nepalis traveling abroad had taken Rs 67.75 billion out of the country.

Data from Nepal Rastra Bank shows that in the first four months of fiscal year 2082 83, students going abroad for study alone took Rs 48.26 billion from Nepal. In the previous fiscal year, this amount stood at Rs 37.77 billion.

According to the bank, spending by foreign tourists visiting Nepal increased by 0.9 percent in the first four months of the current fiscal year to reach Rs 27.15 billion. In the same period last year, such income was Rs 26.90 billion.

People’s News Monitoring Service