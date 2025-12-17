Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 17: Talks between the government-appointed negotiation committee and the Citizens’ Protection Campaign on issues of nation, nationality, religion, culture, and citizen protection concluded in a cordial and constructive atmosphere.

The meeting, held Tuesday evening at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, was described as fruitful by Communications and Technology Minister Jagdish Kharel, who has also served as a government spokesperson.

Minister Kharel said, “The discussion between the government and the Citizens’ Protection Campaign was carried out positively and cordially. Both sides expressed their views respectfully. An initial understanding was reached to continue dialogue, address concerns, and work through internal preparations.”

Campaign central committee member Premdip Limbu also described the talks as positive and conducted in a friendly environment. He added that both sides agreed to resolve the demands raised by the campaign through phased talks and dialogue, following internal groundwork.

The government delegation included Minister Kharel, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister Ajaybhadr Khanal, and Public Relations Advisor Govind Narayan Timilsina. The campaign was represented by Secretary Premdip Limbu along with Deviprasad Sangroula and Prem Thapamagar. Advocates Binodmani Bhattarai and Lavan Neupane facilitated the discussions.

Following today’s meeting, the campaign team, led by coordinator Durga Prasai, is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The government said these talks are part of its efforts to create a conducive political environment and ensure smooth elections. A few days ago, a high-level political dialogue committee was formed to engage various political parties and stakeholders.

The committee, chaired by Law Minister Anil Singh, includes Communications Minister Kharel and the Prime Minister’s chief political advisor Ajaybhadr Khanal. Under this committee, an internal facilitation and problem-solving group, led by Minister Kharel, was formed to engage in dialogue with political parties and other stakeholders. This group conducted today’s discussion with the Citizens’ Protection Campaign.

People’s News Monitoring Service