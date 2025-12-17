Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 17: Nepal has sent two elephants named Khagendra Prasad and Rudrakali to Qatar. The two elephants, presented as a gift by the government, were flown to Qatar on a Qatar Airways aircraft that departed from Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa at 5 pm this evening.

The aircraft, which had arrived earlier in the afternoon from Qatar, was unable to land due to fog and was diverted to Kolkata before returning later. Chitwan National Park had seen off both elephants and transported them to Bhairahawa yesterday.

Along with the elephants, an animal technician from Chitwan, Rudrakali’s mahout Buddhilal Shrestha, and Khagendra Prasad’s mahout Pachukha Tharu have also traveled to Qatar. According to Chitwan National Park, they will train Qatari staff in the care and handling of the elephants before returning.

People’s News Monitoring Service.