Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 17: Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal has called for stronger economic cooperation between Nepal and China, with a focus on expanding investment ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a program on Nepal-China cooperation and investment held on Tuesday, Finance Minister Khanal said Nepal is keen to deepen its economic partnership with China. He said the government has introduced a range of economic reform measures to create a predictable and investor-friendly environment, allowing Chinese investors to bring in capital with confidence.

Khanal noted that Nepal and China can broaden cooperation by clearly identifying priority sectors for investment. He said such an approach would help attract foreign capital and support Nepal’s development needs, especially in areas that can generate jobs and long-term growth.

The finance minister also stressed that Nepal is open to working closely with Chinese businesses and institutions, adding that policy reforms are aimed at easing procedures and improving the overall investment climate.

On the same occasion, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song spoke about the wide scope of relations between the two neighbors. He said ties between China and Nepal cover economic, political, and people-to-people areas.

Ambassador Chen said China has shown interest in investing in Nepal’s industrial sector, energy projects, and infrastructure development. He added that Chinese investors see potential in Nepal and are ready to explore opportunities in these fields as bilateral cooperation continues to grow.

People’s News Monitoring Service