Kathmandu, Dec 16: Voting to elect the new leadership of the CPN UML is taking place today. Polling has been scheduled from 12 noon to 6 pm at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu.

KP Sharma Oli and Ishwar Pokharel are contesting for the post of party chair. For the post of general secretary, Shankar Pokharel is the candidate from the Oli camp, while Surendra Pandey is contesting from the Ishwar Pokharel camp. Voting will be conducted through electronic voting machines.

According to Central Election Commission chair Dr Vijay Subba, 80 electronic voting machines will be used. A total of 2,263 delegates are taking part in the election.

The Election Commission said vote counting will be held at Bhrikutimandap immediately after polling. The announcement of results, distribution of certificates, and oath taking will also take place at the same venue, according to the UML.

Unopposed winners

Fourteen candidates have already been elected unopposed, including the chair, vice chair, and secretary of the party’s Disciplinary Commission and Audit Commission.

Prof Dr Bharatraj Pahadi has been elected unopposed as chair of the Disciplinary Commission, with Chakra Bahadur Parajuli as vice chair and Rajendra Ghimire as secretary.

Similarly, Dr Pushparaj Kandel has been elected unopposed as chair of the Audit Commission, Ghanendra Raj Ghimire as vice chair, and Ishwari Prasad Kharel as secretary.

Among central committee members, Naresh Rokaya and Sushil Thapa were elected unopposed from the youth open category, Amar Kumar Yadav from Madhesi youth, Khajida Khatun Siddiki from Muslim women, Kamala Devi Tamang and Sita Lama from women workers.

Badmi Kwari Budha Bohara was elected unopposed from the marginalized women category, while Hari Prasad Ghimire was elected unopposed from the non-resident South Asia cluster.

