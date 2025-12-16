Spread the love

Kathmandu: Nepal Rastra Bank has fixed today’s foreign currency exchange rates, with the US dollar reaching its highest level ever. According to the rates set for today, the buying rate for one US dollar is Rs 144.88, and the selling rate is Rs 145.48.

The European euro is valued at Rs 170.20 for buying and Rs 170.90 for selling, while the British pound sterling stands at Rs 193.95 for buying and Rs 194.75 for selling. The Swiss franc is set at Rs 182.00 for buying and Rs 182.75 for selling. The Australian dollar’s buying and selling rates are Rs 96.29 and Rs 96.69 respectively, the Canadian dollar Rs 105.20 and Rs 105.64, and the Singapore dollar Rs 112.38 and Rs 112.85.

For the Japanese yen, 10 units have a buying rate of Rs 9.35 and a selling rate of Rs 9.39. The Chinese yuan is Rs 20.56 for buying and Rs 20.64 for selling. The Saudi riyal is Rs 38.61 for buying and Rs 38.77 for selling, while the Qatari riyal is Rs 39.76 for buying and Rs 39.92 for selling.

Other currencies include the Thai baht at Rs 4.61 for buying and Rs 4.63 for selling, the UAE dirham at Rs 39.45 and Rs 39.61, the Malaysian ringgit at Rs 35.40 and Rs 35.55, the South Korean won (per 100 units) at Rs 9.89 and Rs 9.93, the Swedish krona at Rs 15.59 and Rs 15.66, and the Danish kroner at Rs 22.78 and Rs 22.88.

The Hong Kong dollar is Rs 18.62 for buying and Rs 18.69 for selling. The Kuwaiti dinar is Rs 472.14 and Rs 474.09, the Bahraini dinar Rs 384.32 and Rs 385.91, and the Omani riyal Rs 376.31 and Rs 377.87. For the Indian rupee, 100 units are valued at Rs 160.00 for buying and Rs 160.15 for selling.

The central bank has clarified that it may revise these rates at any time as needed. Rates set by commercial banks may differ, and the updated official rates are available on the Nepal Rastra Bank’s website.

People’s News Monitoring Service