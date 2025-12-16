Spread the love

Bara, Dec 16: Nepal’s national tiger census has begun in the Chitwan–Parsa complex, deploying over 1,000 personnel and installing 100 camera traps. The survey will cover the entire complex from Triveni in Nawalparasi to Bagmati in Rautahat.

Ramchandra Khatiwada, Chief Conservation Officer at Parsa National Park, said cameras will be placed at sites with tiger signs, grassy plains, and prey species. Camera installation will start in the first week of Poush, with each camera remaining at a site for up to two weeks. The census is expected to take 80–90 days, involving technicians, staff, and community forest groups.

Twelve field camps will be set up around Parsa National Park, each staffed with 10–12 technicians. Census data will be verified using software to avoid duplicate counts. Tigers under two years old, often accompanied by their mothers, will be excluded as they cannot hunt independently and are at high risk from male tigers.

The survey is supported by the National Parks Department, Department of Forests, WWF, the National Nature Conservation Fund, ZSL, and other international NGOs. Nepal conducts its national tiger census every four years.

In the 2022 survey, Parsa recorded 41 adult Bengal tigers, more than double the 18 recorded in 2018. This year, officials estimate 50–55 adults. Khatiwada explained that data will reflect tiger-related crime, human–tiger conflict, and mortality incidents.

While Parsa has ideal grassy plains, prey, and habitat, water scarcity limits tiger density. Tigers from Chitwan National Park have recently been moving into Parsa in search of new territories. The park plans community programs based on census data to reduce human–tiger conflict and has launched a “Tiger Friends” program in coordination with local community forests.

Since 2022, 6–8 tigers have died due to human conflict or injuries in captivity. Parsa National Park spans 627 sq km across Bara, Parsa, and Makwanpur districts in Bagmati and Madhesh provinces. The park’s tiger count has grown steadily from 7 adults in 2013 to 41 in 2022.

The census aims to strengthen conservation, promote tourism-linked prosperity, and ensure human safety while protecting tigers in their core habitats.

People’s News Monitoring Service