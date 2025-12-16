Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 16: Nepal’s remittance earnings jumped sharply in the first four months of fiscal year 2025/26, rising 31.4 per cent to Rs 687.13 billion. In the same period last year, growth was limited to 9.4 per cent.

According to the Nepal Rastra Bank’s Current Macroeconomic and Financial Situation report, remittance inflow during mid-October to mid-November alone reached Rs 133.82 billion, up from Rs 114.31 billion a year earlier. Measured in US dollars, remittance earnings climbed 25.3 per cent to USD 4.88 billion during the review period, compared to an 8.2 per cent rise in the corresponding period last year.

Foreign employment approvals showed mixed trends. A total of 145,973 Nepalis obtained first-time approval for overseas jobs, slightly lower than 147,478 last year. Meanwhile, approvals for renewed entry increased to 127,837 from 94,105 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The external sector also strengthened. The current account recorded a surplus of Rs 279.65 billion, almost double the Rs 147.78 billion surplus seen a year ago. In dollar terms, the surplus stood at USD 1.99 billion, up from USD 1.10 billion. Net capital transfer rose to Rs 6.21 billion, while foreign direct investment in equity form amounted to Rs 2.49 billion.

The balance of payments remained firmly positive, posting a surplus of Rs 318.40 billion, compared to Rs 205.83 billion last year. Gross foreign exchange reserves increased by 14.1 per cent to Rs 3,055.52 billion by mid-November 2025. In US dollars, reserves rose 10.3 per cent to USD 21.52 billion.

Inflation stayed subdued. Consumer price inflation eased to 1.11 per cent in mid-November, down from 5.60 per cent a year ago. Food and beverage prices fell by 3.32 per cent, while non-food and services inflation stood at 3.69 per cent. Average inflation in the first four months stood at 1.53 per cent, far lower than last year’s 4.59 per cent.

Provincial inflation ranged from 0.26 per cent in Sudurpashchim to 1.80 per cent in Koshi, while Kathmandu Valley recorded 1.16 per cent.

People’s News Monitoring Service