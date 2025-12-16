Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 16: The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Nepal held Nepal-Korea Energy Cooperation Seminar in collaboration with the Iindependent Power Producers’ Association (IPPAN) on December 15 (Monday), in Kathmandu. The seminar, designed to promote private-sector cooperation, held for the first time in Nepal.

The Chief Guest of an event, Chiranjeewee Chataut, Secretary of the Ministry of Energy Water Resources and Irrigation, congratulated the seminar and expressed long-term partnerships with Korean investors and officials, primarily concerning the hydropower and energy sectors. Chataut also remind that Nepal and Korea have been enjoying economic collaboration to enhance mutual benefits through trade agreements, joint ventures, labor cooperation and shared resources. He expressed the hope that more Korean investment will be attracted to Nepal’s energy, water resources and irrigation sectors in coming days as well.

Korean Ambassador Tae-Young Park said that Korean government has worked together with Nepal for its development and prosperity for more than 50 years and has built three hydropower plants in Nepal along with necessary financing. He also noted the significant potential for collaboration between Nepal and Korea in the energy sector, and used the seminar as an opportunity for companies to understand each other’s needs and explore possibilities for future collaborative projects. At the seminar, embassy of the Republic of Korea provided a directory containing information on Korean companies in the hydro power sectors.

The aim of the seminar is organized collaboration with private sector energy producers, to attract Korean investment in Nepal.

In his presentation, Madhu Prasad Bhetuwal, former Secretary, Government of Nepal, focused on the investment potentials in the hydropower and transmission networks to evacuate the power generated from hydropower generation stations in various parts of the country, and described the government’s policy in this sector.

Around 150 participants in the seminar included representatives from government bodies, media persons, hydropower promoters from Nepal and the Republic of Korea including KOTRA New Delhi, and IPPAN members.