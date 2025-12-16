Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 16: Nabil Bank has launched its sixth Priority Banking Lounge at its Pokhara branch. The lounge was inaugurated amid a formal program by the bank’s Deputy CEO, Adarsha Bajgain.

In line with its commitment to providing quality service to customers, the bank stated that this is the first time it has launched such a lounge outside the Kathmandu Valley. Previously, Nabil Bank has been providing Priority Banking services from its Teendhara, Lalitpur, Maharajgunj, Bouddha, and Kaushaltar branches.

Inaugurating the lounge, Deputy CEO Bajgain said, “Keeping customer convenience in mind, we have expanded our Priority Banking branches. Through this, our customers will be able to experience high-quality banking services in a personalized and convenient manner.”

Through Nabil Priority Banking services, customers can receive services by contacting a relationship manager, access a comfortable banking lounge, obtain fast and efficient services, and receive financial solutions as well as investment-related advice, among other facilities.

For more information on Nabil Priority Banking, customers can log in to the bank’s website or contact the customer service center by phone.

Nabil Bank is one of Nepal’s leading banks. It currently provides services to more than 2.5 million customers through 268 branches and 321 ATMs across the country. For over four decades, Nabil Bank has played a pioneering role in introducing innovative services in Nepal’s banking sector and has served as a milestone in the history of banking development in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.