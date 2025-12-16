Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 16: Eleven construction and supply companies, including a Chinese firm, have been placed on the blacklist.

The Public Procurement Monitoring Office has blacklisted 11 companies, including Jinyu Technology. Jinyu had been working with Nepal Telecom. Nepal Telecom recommended blacklisting after finding the company’s work unsatisfactory.

Among the 11 blacklisted firms, Jinyu has received the longest penalty, a three-year ban, according to the Public Procurement Monitoring Office. The remaining companies have been blacklisted for periods ranging from one to two years.

Companies placed on the blacklist will not be allowed to take part in any procurement process of public bodies during the specified period.

People’s News Monitoring Service