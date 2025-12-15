Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 15: The CPN UML has finalized the structure of its 301-member central committee to be elected by the party’s 11th General Convention, ensuring broad, inclusive representation. Central Secretariat member Padma Aryal said the committee will include women, youth, Indigenous nationalities, Madhesis, Dalits, Tharus, Muslims, workers, persons with disabilities, and people from backward regions.

Under the proposed structure endorsed by the closed session, the central committee will have 19 office bearers: one chair, five vice chairs, one general secretary, three deputy general secretaries, and nine secretaries.

Aryal said 72 central committee members will be elected from eight provinces, including the Kathmandu Valley. Each province will have nine members: five open, three women, and one youth. From the open category, 125 members will be chosen: 71 open, 52 women, and two youth.

The convention is being run without a presidium. Party chair KP Sharma Oli is presiding over the closed session himself. A total of 2,262 delegates are attending, including 701 women, around 33 percent.

More than 200 delegates come from marginalized communities. Of them, 165 were selected through reservations, while youths under 40 also entered through open competition.

A minute committee led by Prithvi Subba Gurung and a proposal committee led by deputy general secretary Pradeep Gyawali have been formed to manage the closed session.

Under inclusion quotas, the central committee will include 25 Indigenous members, 19 Madhesis, 12 Dalits, eight Tharus, five Muslims, two from the diaspora, three workers, one person with disability, two from backward regions, and two from contact coordination committees.

People’s News Monitoring Service