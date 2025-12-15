Spread the love

Surendra Pandey

Kathmandu, Dec 15: As the CPN UML’s 11th General Convention enters a decisive phase, party chair KP Sharma Oli and senior vice chair Ishwar Pokharel are set to contest the leadership by fielding full panels. Both sides are now in the final stage of settling their candidate lists.

From the non-establishment camp, Ishwar Pokharel will contest for party chair. Surendra Pandey has been finalized as the candidate for general secretary from his panel. Gokarna Bista and Yogesh Bhattarai had also shown interest in the general secretary post. The camp settled on Pandey after agreeing to field Bista as a vice chair candidate and Bhattarai as a deputy general secretary.

Along with Bista, Parshu Meghi Gurung, Binda Pandey, and Arun Nepal will contest for vice chair positions. One more name for vice chair is yet to be finalized.

Yogesh Bhattarai will contest for deputy general secretary. Discussions are ongoing to decide the remaining two candidates for the post, sources said.

For the secretary posts, Rachana Khadka, Karna Thapa, Gokul Baskota, Binod Dhakal, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, Thakur Gaire, and Indralal Sapkota are set to run. Talks continue who will be fielded for the remaining two slots.

