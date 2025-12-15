Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 15: The 11th General Convention of the CPN-UML moved into a turning point on Monday as the faction led by KP Sharma Oli settled its list of contenders for major party posts, including vice chair, deputy general secretary, and secretary.

For the vice chair positions, the Oli group has put forward Bishnu Paudel, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Pradeep Gyawali, Prithvi Subba Gurung, and Guru Baral. The lineup for deputy general secretary includes Bishnu Rimal, Raghubir Mahaseth, and Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal.

Nine leaders have been nominated by the Oli camp for secretary: Lekharaj Bhatt, Chhabilal Bishwakarma, Padma Kumari Aryal, Khagaraj Adhikari, Yamlal Kandel, Dr Rajan Bhattarai, Hikmat Kumar Karki, Sherdhan Rai, and Mahesh Basnet.

Altogether, 2,262 delegates are taking part in the convention. The contest for the party’s top post is shaping up as a tense face off between sitting chair KP Sharma Oli and senior vice chair Ishwar Pokhrel. People’s News Monitoring Service