Kathmandu, Dec 15: Kathmandu: Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) has withdrawn the extra investment privileges previously enjoyed by government-managed funds such as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Citizen Investment Trust (CIT) in investing in shares of banks and financial institutions.

The central bank introduced this change through an amendment to the Unified Directives issued to banks and financial institutions.

Earlier, the Employees Provident Fund, Citizen Investment Trust, and similar funds were allowed to invest up to 25 percent in more than one bank or financial institution. Nepal Rastra Bank has now removed this provision through the revised Unified Directives.

At present, the rule allows a single individual or institution to hold a maximum of 15 percent share ownership in one bank or financial institution, and a maximum of 1 percent in other banks and financial institutions. Nepal Rastra Bank will take action if investments exceed these limits.

Under the revised provision, investors holding shares beyond the prescribed ceiling have been given five years to sell excess holdings and bring them within the allowed limit. As per the directive, the limits must be met by the end of Ashad 2087.

Nepal Rastra Bank has also warned that failure to comply within the given time frame will invite regulatory action.

