Kathmandu, December 15: The government has formed a high-level political dialogue committee to hold talks and discussions with political parties and stakeholders.

A Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to constitute the high-level political dialogue committee under the leadership of Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Anil Kumar Sinha. The committee members include Minister for Communications and Information Technology Jagdish Kharel and the Prime Minister’s Chief Adviser Ajay Bhadra Khanal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.