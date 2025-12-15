Spread the love

Sydney, Dec 15: The identity of the civilian hailed as a “hero” after confronting one of the gunmen during the Bondi Beach shooting in Australia has been confirmed. The man seen in a widely circulated video disarming the attacker is 43-year-old Ahmad Al Ahmad.

Meanwhile, the death toll from what the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, termed as evil shooting reached 15.

In footage verified by the BBC, Ahmad Al Ahmad is seen running toward the gunman, seizing his weapon, and pointing it back at him, forcing the attacker to retreat.

Ahmad Al Ahmad, a fruit shop owner and father of two, is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. His family told 7 News Australia that he underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his arm and hand.

The attack took place on Sunday night when more than 1,000 people had gathered to celebrate the Hanukkah festival. Fifteen people were killed, and dozens were injured. Police have declared the incident a terrorist attack targeting the Jewish community.

Speaking to 7 News Australia, Ahmad’s nephew, Mustafa, said, “He is still in hospital, and we do not fully know what is happening yet, but doctors have said he is stable. We hope he recovers well. He is one hundred percent a hero. He was shot in the arm and hand and needed surgery.”

Police said the two attackers involved were a 50-year-old father and his 24-year-old son. The 50-year-old was killed at the scene, while the 24-year-old remains in critical condition.

Footage of Ahmad Al Ahmad’s intervention has been widely shared online. The video shows one gunman firing from behind a palm tree near a small pedestrian bridge.

Ahmad Al Ahmad, who was hiding behind a parked car, charges at the attacker. He manages to snatch the gun, pushes the attacker to the ground, and aims the weapon at him. The attacker then retreats toward the bridge.

