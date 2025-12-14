Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 14: The CPN UML held a Statute Convention in September to debate party rules and make needed amendments ahead of its general convention. The idea was to keep the main convention focused on leadership selection while settling statute-related issues in advance.

That purpose has now come under question. After the general convention formally began, a meeting of the party’s Central Committee overturned a key decision taken by the Statute Convention. On Sunday morning, the committee decided to restore the number of office bearers to 19, reversing the earlier decision to reduce the number to 15.

The Statute Convention held three months ago had amended the party statute to limit office bearers to 15. The Central Committee has now decided to table a proposal at the closed session of the general convention to reinstate 19 office bearers. If approved, leadership selection will follow that structure.

The party has not clearly explained why a decision taken only three months ago had to be changed after the convention had already opened. Some within the party believe the move aims to manage leaders within rival internal groups.

The reversal has triggered a broader question. If decisions of a Statute Convention can be changed so quickly, based on leadership needs rather than party rules, what is the purpose of holding such a convention at all.

UML leader Sher Bahadur Tamang said the Statute Convention remains authoritative on policy matters. He stressed that the ongoing 11th General Convention will not alter policies endorsed earlier. According to him, the general convention’s mandate is leadership selection, including deciding the size and structure of committees and the number of office bearers.

Another leader, Krishna Bhakta Pokharel, argued that while the Statute Convention is important, the General Convention remains the party’s highest body. He said it has the right to amend earlier decisions if party needs change. Pokharel cited the need to accommodate youth leaders as one reason for revisiting the earlier decision.