Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 14: Leaders from various political parties visiting the UML’s 11th General Convention in Sallaghari, Bhaktapur, stressed the need for collaboration to address Nepal’s current political challenges. They recalled the September 8-9 protests that led to the resignation of then-Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

An interim government led by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was formed on September 12, and parliament was dissolved, with elections scheduled for March 5. Party leaders emphasized cooperation to uphold the federal democratic republic, ensure constitutional continuity, and advance Nepal’s sustainable development.

UML invited Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba to deliver a congratulatory message, but Deuba sent Acting President Purna Bahadur Khadka instead. Khadka reminded the convention that Congress has historically collaborated with UML to resist authoritarian threats, citing their past joint actions during moments of political instability. He urged UML to learn from history and recognize that progress cannot be made alone.

Dev Gurung of the Nepali Communist Party highlighted the need for all communists to unite, stressing that the federal democratic republic is under strain and the constitution is in a fragile state. He advised the convention to take meaningful policy decisions and encouraged collaboration among nationalist forces to address the country’s challenges. His message made clear that UML cannot achieve its goals in isolation.

Similarly, acting chair of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), DP Aryal, sent General Secretary Kabindra Burlakoti to deliver the message. Burlakoti urged UML to evaluate the causes and lessons of the Gen Z protests and noted the responsibility of leaders over the past 30–35 years in managing the state. He emphasized addressing youth expectations, strengthening internal democracy, and fostering cooperation among parties to promote governance and public welfare.

Other visiting leaders highlighted multiple opportunities for collaboration. Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplav’ of the Nepal Communist Party (Maoist) urged parties to unite around citizen demands, worker rights, and the aspirations of the younger generation. He called for communist unity under a shared banner while remaining open to dialogue and reconciliation. Similarly, Surendra Jha of the Democratic Socialist Party (LSP) recommended that UML lead constitutional amendments with the support of allied parties to ensure a functional and responsive constitution.

Manoj Bhatt of the Rastriya Janamorcha reminded the convention that the 2077 protests had shown how political disunity allows external forces to intervene. He urged UML to review past mistakes, strengthen republican governance, and ensure the concerns of ordinary citizens are addressed. Leaders collectively emphasized that the 11th General Convention should not only celebrate UML’s achievements but also reflect on past errors, adopt inclusive policies, and work with other parties to secure the nation’s democratic future.

The overarching message from visiting leaders was clear: UML cannot walk alone in Nepal’s complex political landscape. Cooperation, unity, and recognition of shared responsibility remain essential for constitutional continuity, political stability, and the country’s long-term development.

People’s News Monitoring Service