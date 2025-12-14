Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 14: Inspector General of Police Dan Bahadur Karki has said the police repeatedly become a target during all kinds of protests in the country.

Speaking on Sunday while inaugurating the reconstructed building of the Bauddha Police Office, which was damaged by arson during the Gen Z protests, IGP Karki said the police are treated as useful tools when required and discarded when not.

He also directed personnel under his command to work in partnership with citizens to curb attacks on police and maintain law and order.

“Fundamentally, police structures were destroyed this time as well,” he said. “In Nepal’s history, during political and other movements, the police alone become the target. They are treated as useful when needed and ignored when not. I am instructing our personnel to work with citizens to end this trend and ensure peace and order.”