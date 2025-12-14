Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 14: CPN UML chair KP Sharma Oli has shown clear displeasure toward senior vice chair Ishwar Pokhrel, accusing him of targeting the party leadership under the label of constructive criticism just ahead of the closed door session of the 11th General Convention.

Addressing a Central Committee meeting at Bhrikutimandap on Sunday morning, Oli took a pointed swipe at Pokhrel, saying some leaders were using policy reviews and internal feedback as a cover to question the authority of the party chair.

Oli claimed that a section within the party, referring to the Pokhrel camp, was pushing agendas that did not originate within the UML and was even seeking disciplinary measures against him. He expressed anger that such demands had been formally recorded inside the party, noting that neither opposition parties nor the media had gone as far as calling for action against him.

“Some comrades are promoting someone else’s agenda in the name of internal criticism,” Oli was quoted as saying. He also questioned calls for punishment against him for decisions taken while he was prime minister.

Earlier, Pokhrel had publicly said that Oli should appear before the Gauri Bahadur Karki led probe committee formed to assess physical and humanitarian losses during the Gen Z movement. Pokhrel also maintained that anyone found responsible by the committee should face consequences. His statement has been widely seen within the party as a direct challenge to Oli’s leadership.

Oli also addressed procedural issues related to the general convention. He told the meeting that until new leaders are elected and formally take office, all current members will continue as Central Committee members. He added that the closed session of the convention will be run by a presidium headed by the party chair himself.