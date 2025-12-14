Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 14: The closed-door session of the CPN UML’s 11th General Convention has begun today.

After the inaugural session concluded on Saturday, party chair KP Sharma Oli and leaders from the camp of senior vice chair Ishwar Pokharel, who has announced his candidacy for chair, are engaged in internal consultations.

With the number of office bearers capped at 15, Chair Oli is under pressure to manage and accommodate aspirant leaders. He had floated a proposal at Friday’s Secretariat meeting to increase the number of office bearers to 19 but later stepped back from it.

Several leaders aspiring for office bearer positions have reached Chair Oli’s residence in Gundu for discussions.

Leaders from the Pokharel camp are also holding parallel talks.

“We are in discussions right now. We are preparing to come up with a rough framework by tomorrow morning on who will contest which positions among the office bearers,” a leader close to Pokharel said.