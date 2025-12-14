Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 14: Education, Science, and Technology Minister Mahavir Pun emphasized the need to end political interference in universities and appoint qualified, non-political leaders to drive reforms.

Speaking at a discussion on “Policy Framework for Nepali Higher Education” organized today by the Nepal Higher Education Foundation (NHF) at VS Niketan, Pun stressed that appointments for vice-chancellors and deputy vice-chancellors should prioritize merit, integrity, and independent decision-making over political connections.

He said political bargaining has been the main obstacle to developing universities as centers of knowledge, research, and innovation. “Complaints about universities being politicized arise because the prime minister serves as chancellor. For reforms, qualified, non-political leaders must take responsibility,” Pun noted.

Currently, 18 universities in Nepal have the prime minister as chancellor, and appointments of deputy vice-chancellors, rectors, registrars, and deans are also routed through the prime minister, fostering political patronage and favoritism. Pun called for ending this trend and ensuring educational quality, research, and autonomy through competent leadership.

He added that steps are underway to amend the law so the prime minister will no longer serve as chancellor. Instead, the Board of Trustees or the university council will select qualified, impartial, non-political leaders for the role.

Pun also addressed the ongoing search for a vice-chancellor at Shahid Dashrath Chand University, noting that despite three calls for applications, no one applied. “If appointments were politically driven, there would have been many applicants. The lack of applications shows the political trend has been halted,” he said.

Academics participating in the program, including Professors Min Bahadur Bisht, Dipendra Parajuli, and Manoj Kumar Karn, highlighted that university leadership must be fully non-political, transparent, and merit-based to make universities hubs of knowledge production. NHF Chair Prof. Teerth Raj Khaniya added that policy clarity, institutional autonomy, and accountable leadership are essential for timely reforms in Nepal’s higher education system.