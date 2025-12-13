Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 13: Addressing the inaugural session of the 11th National Convention of the UML on Saturday in Bhaktapur, its chairman K.P. Sharma Oli claimed that the UML has the capacity to secure a majority if elections are held free from fear, pressure, and the shadow of retaliation.

“No one should think that a party capable of winning a majority would shy away from elections if they are conducted without fear, pressure, and retaliation,” he said. He also accused certain forces of attempting to mislead the country in the name of elections.

“Right now, there is only talk that elections are being held, but in reality, elections are not taking place. This is merely to keep the country in confusion,” Oli said. “Our position is clear—the House of Representatives must be reinstated.”

People’s News Monitoring Service.