Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 13: The 11th National General Convention of the UML beginning today. The opening ceremony is scheduled to be held at the open ground in Sallaghari, Bhaktapur.

According to Rajendra Gautam, Head of the UML’s Publicity and Publication Department, all preparations for the convention have been completed, and around 300,000 participants from across the country are expected to attend the inaugural session.

As a symbol of national unity, preparations have been made to display more than 200 cultural tableaux showcasing Nepal’s art and culture during the opening ceremony.

Leaders and representatives from 16 different political parties have been invited to the inauguration, including Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Communist Party of Nepal coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

According to Dr. Rajan Bhattarai, coordinator of the convention’s mass mobilization and a member of the UML Standing Committee, goodwill messages are being received from foreign diplomatic missions of countries that maintain fraternal and friendly diplomatic relations with Nepal, as well as from representatives of various political parties.

To ensure that the convention is held in a peaceful and fear-free environment, more than 500 volunteers from 24 mass organizations affiliated with the UML will be deployed in a designated dress code. In addition, 10,000 trained volunteers will be mobilized to manage services in an organized and peaceful manner.

The UML has constructed a large and artistic stage, prominently featuring the historic Changunarayan Temple—established by King Haridatta during the Licchavi period—and showcasing several important temples of the Kathmandu Valley together in one setting.

To ensure that participants seated far away can clearly see the speakers, two LED screens, each 30 feet high, have been installed on both sides of the stage.

A total of 115 high-quality sound systems capable of transmitting sound up to three kilometers have been installed. In front of the stage, 25,000 chairs have been arranged for leaders, ministers, members of parliament from across the country, and representatives of various diplomatic missions.

According to Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, coordinator of the convention’s volunteer mobilization committee, arrangements have been made for artists to present musical performances on stage that reflect the spirit of national unity.

For the inauguration, an electric ceremonial lamp will be placed beside the Changunarayan Temple model on the stage, and Party Chairman KP Sharma Oli will inaugurate the convention by lighting the lamp using a remote control.

As this is the party’s 11th General Convention, arrangements have been made to place 11 party flags. Ten flags will be hoisted at the beginning, while one flag will be hoisted remotely.

For vehicles arriving from various districts to attend the opening session, access has been arranged from Koteshwor to Gatthaghar. Parking has been provided at the vacant ground of the Civil Aviation Authority in Gatthaghar, while vehicles coming via Kavre will be parked at Viral Planning in Jagati.

Additionally, arrangements have been made for grand rallies to proceed to the venue from Gatthaghar and Jagati prior to the inauguration.

The early national convention is thus important because the UML national convention representatives will elect new office bearers, including the party chairman.

UML chair K.P. Sharma Oli is contesting the election for a third term in leadership. On the other hand, senior vice chairman Ishwor Pokhrel is going to challenge Oli. Both candidates are contesting the election along with their panel.

The close-session of the national convention is taking place at the Rastriya Sabha Griha on Exhibition Road.

People’s News Monitoring Service.