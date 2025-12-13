Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 13: US President Donald Trump is preparing to form a new global forum called Core Five (C5) with India, Russia, China, and Japan, aiming to rival the Group of Seven (G7).

While the G7 consists of wealthy democratic nations—the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, and Japan—C5 would focus solely on major powers, regardless of their political systems.

According to Politico, the C5 idea was part of a long national security strategy draft, not yet publicly released, and verified by Defense One. It is unclear whether Trump has discussed the proposal with the other four countries.

C5 is expected to include the United States, China, Russia, India, and Japan—each with populations over 100 million. The forum will hold regular meetings and convene on strategic issues. Its first agenda is likely to focus on Middle East security, particularly improving Israel-Saudi relations.

Analysts say C5 fits Trump’s approach of direct negotiations with rival nations, exemplified by allowing Beijing to purchase Nvidia H200 AI chips or sending envoys to Moscow for direct talks with President Vladimir Putin. A former Trump official noted that while there was no formal discussion of C5, Trump often questioned the G7’s and United Nations’ effectiveness in the current global order.

Tori Tausig, former Europe director at the National Security Council, said C5 aligns with Trump’s worldview, enabling coordination with powerful leaders and leveraging influence in key regions.

The plan marks a shift from Trump’s first-term policy, which emphasized “great power competition” with China. Advisor Michael Sobolik described C5 as a new direction, contrasting the earlier focus on rivalry.

While the initiative represents a strategic pivot, Trump’s administration has previously explored reordering global power dynamics, including the November G2 meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. C5 would formalize cooperation among the world’s largest powers, setting the stage for a new forum in global diplomacy.

