Kathmandu, Dec 13: A Central Working Committee meeting of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), chaired by party president Rajendra Lingden and held for three days from December 10, has decided that the monarchy can only be restored through national consensus.

Referring to recurring calls for a referendum on restoring the monarchy, the party said it wanted to clarify its position once again. In a statement, the RPP said the monarchy it envisions is a fully constitutional one and that its restoration should not come through a referendum or bloodshed, but through national consensus.

“The king in our vision will not be RPP’s king alone but a shared institution of the nation,” the statement said. “Such a shared institution should not be established through a minority or majority vote, but through consensus.

If such institutions are decided by majority or minority, it can create further complications, push minorities to constantly seek majority, and add to instability and conflict. That is why the RPP firmly believes the monarchy must be restored through consensus, not a referendum.”

The party also concluded that the so-called Gen Z revolt of September 8 an 9 was the outcome of a growing culture of political exclusion, rampant corruption, unemployment, partisan control over constitutional bodies, the race for power, and the harmful effects of power-centric foreign relations.

People’s News Monitoring Service