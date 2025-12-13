Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 13: The Central Committee of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided that any leader who fails to pay the party levy will automatically lose their status as a convention delegate.

In the Central Committee meeting concluded today, it was mandated that all leaders must pay the levy to participate in the convention.

“All central office-bearers and members must submit the receipt proving payment of the levy determined by the party in order to be eligible as convention delegates, as per our legal provisions,” spokesperson Mohan Shrestha said in a press release announcing the decision. “If anyone becomes a convention delegate without paying the levy, their delegate status will be automatically revoked.”

The RPP has also extended its term by six months and is preparing to hold its eighth general convention within this period.