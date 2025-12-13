Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 13: The Siddhartha Bank Nepal Premier League will crown a first-time champion today as Sudurpaschim Royals and Lumbini Lions meet in the final of the league’s second edition. The title clash begins at 3:30 pm at the TU Cricket Ground, and regardless of the result, the tournament will add a new name to its short history.

Sudurpaschim arrive as the form side of the season. They topped the league table with authority and sealed a direct passage to the final by winning the first qualifier. For a second straight year, they stand one step away from the trophy. Last season, they fell short at the final hurdle. This time, the Royals look sharper, deeper, and more assured across departments.

Lumbini’s route to the final has been less straightforward. Their campaign swung between promise and pressure, but when the knockouts arrived, they found rhythm at the right moment. Strong bowling performances in recent matches have carried them through tense situations, and that confidence now travels with them into the final. Momentum can be fragile, yet Lumbini believe theirs is peaking when it matters most.

Beyond teams and tactics, the final also frames a compelling leadership duel. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel leads Lumbini, while national vice captain Dipendra Singh Airee commands Sudurpaschim. Both know the weight of expectation, both understand the demands of big games, and both will want to stamp their authority not just as players but as leaders.

History favors the Royals. Across the two NPL seasons, the sides have met twice, and Sudurpaschim won both encounters. Last season, they defended 188 to beat Lumbini by 42 runs. Earlier this season, they chased down 144 with seven wickets in hand, reaching the target comfortably in the 19th over. Past results do not decide finals, yet they shape belief and doubt in equal measure.

Sudurpaschim’s strength lies in balance. Vinod Bhandari has anchored the top order with 264 runs from eight matches. Aarif Sheikh has added stability through the middle, while Airee has delivered impact knocks when the tempo needed lifting. Together, they give the Royals options to build or accelerate depending on match situations.

Their bowling unit has matched the batting. Avinash Bohara has led the attack with 16 wickets, striking at key moments. Hermit Singh’s control has brought 12 wickets, while Scott Kuggeleijn’s pace and bounce have claimed 10. On a TU pitch that often rewards discipline, this trio could dictate terms.

Lumbini’s batting leans heavily on Rohit Paudel and Darcy Short. Rohit has scored 260 runs in nine games, often steadying the innings under pressure. Short has been equally productive with 242 runs, providing power at the top. Niroshan Dickwella’s brisk contributions lower down the order add bite, and Lumbini have shown that runs can come from multiple hands.

Their bowling has been the story of the playoffs. Sher Malla has taken 14 wickets in nine matches and sits among the tournament’s leading wicket takers. Ruben Trumpelmann has chipped in with 12, and together they have consistently unsettled opposition batters early. If they strike up front again, the final could tilt quickly.

On paper, Sudurpaschim look settled and proven. Lumbini look hungry and dangerous. Finals often turn on small moments, a dropped catch, a missed yorker, a brave decision. By sunset, one of these sides will step into history as the NPL’s newest champion.

Probable Playing XI

Sudurpaschim Royals: Binod Bhandari, Mukhtar Ahmad/Puneet Mehra, Sheldon Jackson, Ishan Pandey, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Hermit Singh, Scott Kuggeleijn, Avinash Bohara, Hemant Dhami, Milan Bohara

Lumbini Lions: Darcy Short, Dinesh Adhikari, Rohit Paudel, Dilip Nath, Niroshan Dickwella, JJ Smith, Sandeep Jora, Sher Malla, Ruben Trumpelmann, Abhisesh Gautam, Tilkaraj Bhandari