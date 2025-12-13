Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 13: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Rajendra Lingden has said that instead of reviving the Constitution and pushing the country toward further turmoil, a new national understanding is needed. He made these remarks on Saturday while extending best wishes at the UML’s national convention.

Lingden said the Gen-Z movement was not merely the result of instigation, but an expression of public anger arising from extreme misgovernance and unemployment. He emphasized that the country must make a winning decision through a new understanding involving the government, political parties, and the former king.

People’s News Monitoring Service.