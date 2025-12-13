Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 13: Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has partnered with the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), an international initiative that measures, evaluates, and works to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated from financial activities.

PCAF is an organization that works globally with more than 600 financial institutions from various countries. Its main role is to develop and implement a harmonized approach to assess and disclose GHG emissions related to loans and investments. Through its globally recognized standards, PCAF helps banks and other financial institutions identify and disclose the greenhouse gas emissions connected to their financial activities, playing an important role in supporting credible climate strategies.

Recognizing the growing impact of greenhouse gas emissions around the world and the potential risks they pose in the future, Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd. has joined PCAF to strengthen its environmental responsibility within its business operations and long-term strategic planning. This step will reinforce the Bank’s climate agenda by helping it better understand the environmental impact of its financial activities, enhance climate-risk management, and support Nepal’s commitment to low-carbon development and the transition toward a climate-resilient economy.

Machhapuchchhre Bank believes that joining PCAF will not only promote responsible climate action but also help the institution adopt more effective policies, make informed financial decisions, and contribute meaningfully to Nepal’s sustainable development goals.

People’s News Monitoring Service.