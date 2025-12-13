Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 13: Lumbini Lions clinched the Nepal Premier League NPL Season 2 title after defeating Sudurpaschim Royals by six wickets.

Chasing a modest target of 86 set by Sudurpaschim, Lumbini reached the total in nine overs, losing four wickets, in the final played on Saturday at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Opener Dinesh Adhikari led the chase with a blistering knock of 42 off 13 balls, smashing one four and five sixes. Captain Rohit Paudel scored 16, opener Darcy Short added 14, and Niroshan Dickwella remained unbeaten on 11.

For Sudurpaschim, Hemant Dhami picked up two wickets, while captain Dipendra Singh Airee and Avinash Bohara claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Sudurpaschim, who won the toss and chose to bat first, were bowled out for just 85 runs in 19.1 overs.

Lumbini’s tight bowling, led by captain Rohit Paudel, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Sher Malla, dismantled the Sudurpaschim batting lineup, as no batter managed to settle.

Rohit became the second player to take a hat trick in NPL Season 2, following Kathmandu Gorkhas bowler Shahab Alam. Sher Malla and Ruben Trumpelmann also grabbed three wickets each.

Opener Ishan Pandey top scored for Sudurpaschim with 33 runs off 51 balls, hitting one four. Captain Dipendra Singh Airee made 13, while Hermit Singh and Scott Kuggeleijn chipped in with 10 runs each.

With the championship win, Lumbini walked away with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 11 million. Runners-up Sudurpaschim Royals settled for Rs 5.1 million.

Awards and prizes

Lumbini Lions also dominated the awards at the Nepal Premier League Season 2.

• Champions: Lumbini Lions

• Best Nepali Player of the Tournament: Rohit Paudel, Lumbini Lions, won an Omoda car. He scored 276 runs and took 10 wickets.

• Red Bull Energetic Player of the Tournament: Avinash Bohara, Sudurpaschim Royals, joint highest wicket taker with 17 wickets.

• Player of the Tournament: Ruben Trumpelmann, Lumbini Lions, took 15 wickets and received Rs 500,000.

• Best Bowler: Sandeep Lamichhane, Biratnagar, won a Pulsar bike.

• Best Batter: Rohit Paudel, won a Pulsar bike.

• Energetic Player of the Tournament: Tilakraj Bhandari, Lumbini Lions.

• Best Emerging Player: Sher Malla, Lumbini Lions, won a Pulsar bike.

• Final Player of the Match: Ruben Trumpelmann.

