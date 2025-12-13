Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 13: The official opening ceremony of the Korea Visa Application Center (KVAC) in Kathmandu, Nepal, was held on December 12. This initiative is designed to significantly enhance the convenience and accessibility of the Republic of Korea visa application process for residents of Nepal.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the OneSky Building in Lalitpur, with Korean Ambassador Park Tae-young; Ms. Song Mi-sun, CEO of HanaTour; officials from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and representatives of local business communities in attendance.

In response to the rapid surge in visa applications driven by increased bilateral exchange between Korea and Nepal, the KVAC, operated by HanaTour, has been entrusted with the crucial task of facilitating visa applications.

Ms. Song emphasized, “HanaTour brings 30 years of global experience in operating travel and visa services, along with proven expertise from managing visa centers in nations such as China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. We are committed to deploying stable and highly sophisticated services in Nepal to offer optimal convenience for all applicants planning their visit to Korea.”

Strategically located in Lalitpur, the Center has enhanced accessibility by extending visa application hours—previously limited to mornings—until 4:00 p.m. on weekdays, while telephone consultation services will be available until 9:00 p.m. In addition, diverse payment options and region-specific customized services are expected to greatly simplify the application process. Designed with a spacious layout, the Center also provides applicant computer workstations and a VIP room, offering improved convenience for all visitors.

A KVAC representative highlighted the center’s commitment to standardized yet localized service delivery: “Building upon a foundation of standardized services, we will operate the Korea Visa Application Center tailored to the characteristics of each region. Through the implementation of a pre-reservation system and the operation of a centralized call center, visa applicants will now have easier and more convenient access to accurate information regarding Republic of Korea visas and the real-time status of their applications.”

The representative further added: “We anticipate that the provision of courteous and highly reliable services will positively contribute to the vitalization of both economic exchange and private-sector diplomacy between Nepal and the Republic of Korea.”

The Center currently provides value-added services such as SMS tracking and courier delivery, with plans to progressively expand customer convenience services in line with future demand. This inauguration of the Center, set to begin its operations from December 17, 2025, marks an important milestone, establishing a stable infrastructure that effectively responds to the growing demand for Korean visas in Nepal while further promoting people-to-people exchanges between Korea and Nepal.

