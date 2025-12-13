Spread the love

Narayangarh, Dec 13: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Physical Infrastructure and Transport, and Urban Development Minister Kulman Ghising inspected the signature bridge project under construction over the Narayani River on Saturday morning.

During the inspection, he urged officials and contractors to move ahead by meeting the milestones set in the work schedule and to complete the project on time as per the contract, so it can serve as a model project.

The 420-metre-long bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 1.69 billion. Preparatory works are underway ahead of the main construction. The target is to complete the pile foundation before the onset of the monsoon. The construction schedule sets the completion deadline for mid May 2028.

The bridge’s main feature is a system in which the roadway is supported by stay cables anchored to two large concrete towers. The minister also took stock of matters related to the Narayani river embankment.